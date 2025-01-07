7 entertainment events for your West Seattle Friday night

(Evening at Duwamish Head – photographed by David Hutchinson)

Before breaking news interrupted this morning, we were working on today’s daily list. Though daylight’s about to leave, we still have seven entertainment events – mostly music – to mention for tonight, if you haven’t fully filled your calendar yet – mostly from the West Seattle Event Calendar:

RINGO STARR’S NEW ALBUM: Listening party at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 6 pm.

: Monthly drag show, 7 pm at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) – ticket info here.

SONGWRITERS’ SHOWCASE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), no cover, all ages.

SHOW TO BENEFIT THE SKYLARK: Opaline, Seastar, Irene Peña perform at 8 pm (doors at 7) to benefit The Skylark, all ages until 10 pm, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Lady Coco tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates. Tonight’s slate: Vinta, M.O.S.S, Afrocop.

If you have something to add to our event lists or calendar, please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!