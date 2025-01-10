10 years after big 35th Avenue SW change, another one is on the horizon. Here’s a look into the distance

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

Almost a decade ago, after five deaths in seven years, SDOT made big changes to the southernmost two miles of 35th Avenue SW, between Roxbury and Willow.

Most of the stretch had its speed limit and number of travel lanes cut. In the years since then – no fatalities, on either the rechannelized south section of 35th, or the street’s north section.

Originally, that was 35th SW Phase 1, and the city planned a Phase 2. But in 2018, SDOT announced it had no plans for further rechannelization, while taking pains to say that wasn’t off the table forever. Phase 2 instead encompassed some one-off changes that have been made in the ensuing years – including signals at 35th/Graham and 35th/Dawson (Camp Long), restoration of a crosswalk at 35th/Kenyon, and addition of left-turn signals at 35th/Barton.

Then last year, the north stretch of 35th resurfaced as a named project in the new Seattle Transportation Levy (briefly removed, then restored). But the description was fairly vague – the section between Alaska and Morgan was labeled a “corridor for street maintenance and modernization” and so it remained through passage of the eight-year, $1.55 billion levy. Once the post-election dust settled, we started asking SDOT about specifics, given how much interest Phase 1 had drawn last decade.

Eventually, we were connected to two longtime SDOT communicators for an online chat about the project – which they also insisted has almost zero specifics, but at least attempted to explain why. Meghan Shepard and Dan Anderson stressed that the 35th SW project is not in the “earliest group” of levy-specified projects to be planned, and so is truly at “0 percent” design and planning. Pre-election materials say the “extent” of this and other projects will be decided by a “design process,” and Shepard said there’ll be a “long lead time” – two or three years of planning.

So why was it chosen if it’s not urgent? “Same reasons as (other projects in the levy) – it’s carrying a lot of vehicles, and the pavement needs attention.” The longterm vision comes from the Seattle Transportation Plan, and the levy is expected to fund “five or six” major paving projects such as this one. Once that “design process” is launched, key decisions will be made such as whether to totally rebuild the road in concrete – as has happened with most projects in recent years, such as the Delridge repaving accompanying the RapidRide H Line conversion , and the Fauntleroy Way repaving between The Triangle and Morgan Junction 15 years ago.

Project funding will come from a $330 million bucket of levy money which will have to cover all the levy’s paving projects, Anderson said. (Two others in West Seattle were identified – Fauntleroy Way in The Triangle, part of the shelved-because-of-light-rail “Fauntleroy Boulevard” plan, and the east end of the Roxbury corridor.)

Would the Alaska-to-Morgan section of 35th, much of which has kept two travel lanes each way, be evaluated for rechannelization whenever the paving project gets going?

Yes, said Anderson: “This is what planners do.” They’ll evaluate it compared to “current standards” including bicycling and transit. They’ll also be working with Seattle Public Utilities to see if any sections need a new water main, so that all the work can be done while the road’s torn up for paving. Sidewalk repairs and crossing improvements also could be part of the eventual plan.

So who makes the ultimate decision on what will get done and when?

Every year a “levy delivery plan” will be brought to the City Council by the end of January, the SDOT reps said (the first one is due by January 31 of this year). As was the case with the now-expired Levy to Move Seattle, there also will be an oversight committee – this one hasn’t been appointed yet, but in a change from past practice, it will include a member from each council district. And the SDOT duo promised there will be “engagement” (the previous 35th projects were preceded by many community meetings, although toward the end they moved from the “presentation to audience and Q/A for all” format to the “circulate around to easels for one-on-one conversations” format).

Bottom line – though it’s called out in the Transportation Levy, 35th SW’s future remains in TBA mode.