WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: ‘Wind advisory’ alert, with strong gusts likely overnight

(Tan color means “wind advisory”; see the legend for the rest here)

The National Weather Service has expanded its Wind Advisory alert to include our area, but the expected burst of strong wind is not likely to interfere with Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations tonight unless yours is planned to happen VERY late. The advisory will be in effect 11 pm to 10 am, and the NWS says, “A brief period of gusty southwest winds (is) expected Thursday morning. There will likely be a range of peak wind gusts between 30 to 50 MPH. Localized gusts up to 55 MPH are possible.” Otherwise, the sustained winds are expected to be out of the southwest, 15 to 25 mph. If you experience or see wind-related trouble – outages, downed trees, etc. – once you’ve reported to authorities (206-684-3000 for City Light, 206-386-1218 for SDOT if streets/sidewalks/paths are blocked), please text us at 206-293-6302 if you can do so safely; thank you!