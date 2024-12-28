WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 15 notes!

(How rainy has it been? Slime mold made a slicker for this frog sculpture in Judy’s yard)

Quieter than the usual Saturday, but still some possibilities, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 8 am for the regular Saturday morning run.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: Prelude to the next event – meet at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, 9:30 am, for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Then at 10 am, you’re invited to join others for the weekly walk in Lincoln Park (meet at 47th/Fauntleroy).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – “This is a free, weekly, in-person active writing group grounded in the Amherst Writers and Artists method. It is a safe, critique-free space. Writers of all levels welcome, 16 and up.” Our calendar listing has location and RSVP info.

MUSEUM POP-UP: You can experience a taste of the Burke Museum today during a drop-in pop-up at the South Park Library (8604 8th Ave. S.), 11 am-4 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM: The home of West Seattle history is usually open Saturdays, but not today.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER OPEN: The center is also open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle (get your New Year’s wine!) – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

ASTRA LUMINA: The illuminated walk at Seattle Chinese Garden on Puget Ridge continues. 5 pm and later entry times; ticket cost varies. (6000 16th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: West End Girls Drag Extravaganza: Goodbye 2024 Holiday Show, hosted by Cookie Couture, doors 7, show 8, tickets here by noon or at the door for more. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Shonuph. (4547 California SW)

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: 10 pm start time for Saturday singing at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

