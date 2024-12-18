WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen beige Silverado; business break-in

Two reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN SILVERADO: The photo and report were sent by Allen:

Our truck was stolen this morning in front of our house on 45th Ave SW, between Hinds and Hanford. It’s a beige 2000 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, plate B71645G. Police report 24-354501.

Call 911 if you find it.

BUSINESS BREAK-IN: We heard a dispatch earlier today for broken glass at West Wings in The Admiral District, so we asked them if they’d been burglarized. According to co-proprietor Paul Burbano, the bar was broken into but damage was minimal; alarms went off so neighbors called SPD, for which West Wings says thanks. “It’s always a terrible thing when this happens around the holidays, of course.” Paul said. “But we’re OK and remain open for business.”