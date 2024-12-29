WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Pink Hyundai stolen where green Kia was dumped

Reported via text:

This morning we had a car dumped in our front yard at 10 am [32nd SW a few blocks south of Roxbury]. With the ignition destroyed, the car was taken by Seattle Police Department. In the process of (dumping) that car, ours was stolen. This was the car that was dumped with the ignition rolling:

Here is my car that was stolen. Bright pink 2021 Hyundai Elantra:

The officer let us know to not approach the car if it was found and to immediately call 911 as there was a box of bullets found in the passenger seat of the dumped car.