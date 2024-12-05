WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car and porch prowlers

Reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

CARS PROWLED: Sent by Marjon:

Last night around 1:20 all the cars parked on the street in my block were ransacked. A car slowly went down 31st in between SW Holden and SW Webster. Our rRing camera captured when they hit my husband’s truck at 1:21. They took his prescription sunglasses and his ice scraper. My husband says that they knew what they were doing because his truck was locked and the alarm was on. I know that they hit our neighbors in the house next to us and the camera captured them going to the car on the other side of our street.

PORCH PROWLERS: The first photo and report are from a Gatewood resident:

Roughly around 3:00 PM today at the intersection of 37th and Southern, I saw a blue Hyundai Tucson 4D hatchback drive slowly northbound on 37th and pull to a stop. A man (30ish, beard, medium build, possibly Middle Eastern or Indian heritage) got out of the car, keeping windows down, and proceeded to walk empty handed to my neighbor’s house where what appeared to be a large parcel was on the steps. I confronted him from a safe distance asking why he was there. He said “I’m working for the guy.” I asked, “which guy — what’s his name?” and the man shouted an expletive, jumped in his car, and drove off westbound on Southern St. Oddly enough, the box on my neighbor’s steps was empty, just covering a planter. Police Incident: #24-342558

The second is from B:

7 am visit from this sketchy individual in Highland Park (Wednesday) morning. I think the click and light from the camera turning on spooked them.

And a reminder if you see this before 6:30 pm – tonight’s the night for the quarterly Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting at the precinct (2300 SW Webster).