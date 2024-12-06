WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: 9 arrested at Westwood Village

Also from last night’s Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Council meeting – precinct commander Capt. Krista Bair told attendees that nine people had been arrested in an operation at Westwood Village earlier in the day. She said three stores – Target, Marshalls, and Ulta Beauty – had been reporting particularly egregious trouble with thieves, so they got some extra help to go after the problem. The newfound ability of the King County Jail to book misdemeanor suspects played a role in their ability to do this, Capt. Bair said, noting that six of the nine arrestees were booked into jail. Previously, without the ability to book such suspects, she said, “for a while it was a free-for-all there … today we let them know, that’s not the case.” The department’s General Investigations Unit and Community Response Group were involved, she said, making those nine arrests in three hours. “Those businesses really appreciated it.” We don’t have the suspects’ names yet but SPD says the charges they face include “theft, burglary, assault, and warrants.” (Our report on the major topic of the rest of last night’s meeting, the Unified Care Team, is still in the works.)