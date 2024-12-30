VIDEO: Upper Fauntleroy coyote sighting

That coyote-sighting clip sent by Robert, from an exterior home camera alongside a slope in Upper Fauntleroy, is quick, but close up. Same camera caught one back in August. If you’ve missed our previous disclaimers – we feature coyote sightings for awareness, not alarm; one-sheets/infopages like this explain how to increase the chances they and we can keep a healthy distance apart. (Top tip: Don’t leave out food, including unaccompanied small pets and unsecured garbage/food waste.)