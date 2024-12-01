VIDEO: Hanseroth Twins (with special guests) at Easy Street Records

(photos and videos by WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen)

Grammy-winning local music legends Hanseroth Twins (best known as longtime band members with Brandi Carlile) played a packed in-store show at Easy Street Records on Black Friday night, in support of the brothers’ new album Vera.

WSB contributor Jason Grotelueschen was on the scene (albeit in the back row) and said the twins’ harmonies and songs were on full display at the show, and they were joined onstage by musician Akira Galaxy (based in Los Angeles but with local ties, and the niece of Jeff Ament from Pearl Jam), and also shared the finale with Carlile herself:

Jason also shared a few videos from the performance:

After the show, the twins did a meet-and-greet with fans. They announced from the stage how grateful they were that fans at the show had purchased the entire stock of albums that they had onsite, and thanked attendees for their support.