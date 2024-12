A look reader asked about a backup on the westbound low bridge. Earlier today, in the 6 am hour, it had mechanical trouble, but that’s not what’s happening right now – there’s a long backup of trucks, as shown on both the west- and east-facing cameras. No ships in at T-5 according to VesselFinder, so that’s not the cause; we’re checking to see if there’s any other unusual circumstance.

UPDATE: The terminal operator is having “network issues,” according to the NW Seaport Alliance.