On this Christmas Eve, a decoration display that evokes the Christmas wish for “peace on Earth”:

This winter scene at the “Candy Cane Pole” will breathe a sense of stillness into your soul. With its crisp white forest and Deer a-grazing, you will be taken back to a simpler time. Can you spy Santa peeking out the window? Stop and pause awhile at 6303 45th Ave SW

Mr and Mrs Winter Merriment

