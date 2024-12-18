TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: ‘It’s not such a bad little (display)’

Pardon the paraphrase of the famous line from this display’s inspiration … actually, it’s a GREAT display as always:

Since no one had yet nominated West Seattle’s “Charlie Brown Christmas” display for this year’s WSB spotlights, we traveled to North Admiral tonight to check to see if it’s up again this year. And it is! The characters from the TV classic are once again mingled with lights.

You can see it firsthand in the 2100 block of 47th SW. When last we heard directly from the display’s creator, Don Rice, two years ago, he said that was its 47th year, so this year would be its 49th! (Got a display to suggest? With or without photos, email us at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you! See what we’ve shown by scrolling through this WSB archive.)