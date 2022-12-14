TONIGHT’S LIGHTS: Charlie Brown and friends are back in North Admiral

Another longrunning holiday display in West Seattle is back! Thanks to Don Rice for sending the photo to let us know his “Peanuts” display is up again this year at 2128 47th SW [map]. This display with Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, and other characters from the classic “Peanuts” cartoons by Charles Schulz has been delighting visitors for 45+ years.

