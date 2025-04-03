Funeral Mass tomorrow for Pompey V. Magera, 1930-2025

Family and friends will gather tomorrow to remember Pompey Magera. and are sharing this remembrance with her community:

Pompey Virginia Magera

September 6, 1930 ~ March 4, 2025

Pompey passed away in the early morning of March 4th at Providence Mount St. Vincent in West Seattle, ending a long journey with dementia. Pompey was born in San Massimo, Italy to Louis and Josephine Farrace. She moved to Montana as a teenager where she met the love of her life. Joe and Pompey eventually settled in West Seattle, where they raised their family. Pompey was a committed parishioner and volunteer at Our Lady of Guadalupe and at The Mount. One of her exceptional talents was to welcome everyone with a meal or a cookie.

Pompey is survived by her husband of 72 years, Joseph, her daughters Josephine (Michael), Marisa, and Antonette; grandchildren Danielle (Wythe), Rachel, Anthony (Chelsea), Alexa (Michael), and Sofia; and great-grandchildren Meredith, Lena, and Austin.

A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in West Seattle on April 4, 2025 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Pompey may be made to Providence Mount St. Vincent, or Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish.

We welcome you to provide your thoughts and memories on our Tribute Wall, at www.emmickfunerals.com/obituary/Pompey-Magera

