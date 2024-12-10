The Whale Trail, West Seattle Runner women’s workshop, playground design, dine-out fundraiser, holiday pics, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Camp Long meadow, photographed this week by Don Brubeck)

Here’s today’s list – highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can preview what’s happening days, weeks, even months ahead, and our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Second week you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations. If you miss it today, they’re open for viewing 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays all month, plus one hour before the church’s upcoming holiday concerts (see the Holiday Guide).

BLOOD DRIVE: BloodWorks Northwest is back in West Seattle today and other upcoming dates – sign up to donate!

SHOP AT THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Extended hours until Christmas – open 10 am to 6 pm today. (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

HOLIDAY LUNCH: 11:30 am at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon) with live music – call ahead to be sure there’s room.

HOLY ROSARY DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Noon-10:30 pm, dine at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4721 California SW) and tell them you’re there for the Holy Rosary 8th-grade trip fundraiser so a percentage of proceeds will go toward it.

HOLIDAY ROOM SELFIES: Drop-in DIY photo ops with a holiday backdrop at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), noon – 5 pm.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Lunch meeting at noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW), program details in our calendar listing.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

PLAYGROUND DESIGN: Drop by Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle) 4-6 pm for feedback on proposed designs for the center’s renovated play area.

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

THE KENNEY’S HOLIDAY MUSIC: The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW) hosts Seattle Metropolitan Choir at 6:30 pm with “Norman Rockwell Holidays.” Free but reservations required; call 206.937.2800​ or email tickets@thekenney.org. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm tonight, play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER WOMEN’S WORKSHOP: 6:30 pm, big event at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – a Women’s Workshop: “We will have 3 presenters focused on covering topics specific to the female runner.” Details are in our calendar listing, along with the RSVP link.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

THE WHALE TRAIL: Gather with The Whale Trail for updates on the Southern Resident Killer Whales – details, including ticket link, in our calendar listing. 7 pm at The Hall at Fauntleroy (9131 California SW).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

OPEN MIC: 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral).

TRIVIA X 5: Five trivia options for Tuesday – new, 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

Hosting an event, seasonal or otherwise? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar and/or Holiday Guide – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!