Shop Late Thursday with music, ‘Rake’s Progress’ at CSIHS, Thriftway ‘Taste,’ Book Club, police meeting, much more for your West Seattle Thursday

Busy afternoon/evening! From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety!

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

THRIFTWAY ‘TASTE’: Another chance to sample what vendors are offering as well as the store itself, 4-7 pm at West Seattle Thriftway (California/Fauntleroy; WSB sponsor).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Five Hooks Seafood.

WINE AND JAZZ AT THE CENTER: 5 pm at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), tastings from four local wineries plus charcuterie and music, benefiting the center – check here for ticket(s).

SHOP LATE THURSDAY: First one of the season in The Junction! Silver Belles are caroling around the heart of the business district 5-7 pm, Better As Brass is performing 7-9 pm at KeyBank plaza, Santa’s Elves are circulating, and many stores are open later – including a Pop-Up Market at Jet City Labs. Go explore, festively!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle!

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Meet at 6 pm at 47th/Fauntleroy for a group walk in Lincoln Park, continuing into the fall and winter after all – details in our calendar listing.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

SOUTHWEST PRECINCT MEETING WITH POLICE: 6:30 pm, come to this quarterly community meeting for SPD updates, Q&A, plus a guest appearance by reps from the Unified Care Team, which handles encampments. Precinct meeting room off south-side parking lot. (2300 SW Webster)

HOLIDAY SEASON GRIEF-SUPPORT GROUP: 6:30 pm with Listening to Grief, meeting at Counseling West Seattle (6957 California SW), preregistration required – info in our calendar listing.

WEST SEATTLE BOOK CLUB: Tonight’s the big monthly night to gather and read! 7 pm. Here’s the list of locations.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: 7 pm meeting of the community council for White Center and vicinity, North Highline Fire Station (1243 SW 112th) – our calendar listing has agenda highlights.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘RAKE’S PROGRESS’ AT CSIHS: First chance to catch the student production, 7:30 pm at the Chief Sealth International High School auditorium (2600 SW Thistle), details and ticket link in our preview.

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday show continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: Comedy night at Great American Diner and Bar (4752 California SW), 8 pm. Get your tickets here.

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Tomas starting at 8:30 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!