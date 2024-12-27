UPDATE: SFD, SPD response for stabbing in 3200 block Avalon Way

8:32 AM: SFD is sending a “scenes of violence” response, with police accompanying, to the 3200 block of SW Avalon Way for a call described as a “man with a stab wound to the arm.”

8:36 AM: They’re looking for a suspect described as a white woman in her 50s, 5’2″, wearing a beige beanie and black sweater.

8:43 AM: This happened in an apartment that officers are now approaching, they’ve told dispatch.

8:50 AM: No word yet on the status of the reported victim.

8:59 AM: Police just told dispatch the victim is declining SFD medical attention, so they’re canceling the responders who’ve been standing by.