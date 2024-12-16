Seattle Beauty: Welcome, new WSB sponsor!

Today we welcome a new WSB sponsor, <strong>Seattle Beauty. New local sponsors get the opportunity to tell you about their business – so here’s what Seattle Beauty would like you to know!

Seattle Beauty, proudly led by Dr. Desiree Wood, DNP, has become a trusted name in the heart of the West Seattle Junction. With over 322 five-star Google reviews praising exceptional customer service and expertise, Dr. Des has built a reputation for personalized, client-focused care in a boutique wellness med spa that warmly welcomes everyone, including our LGBTQ+ community.

For over six years, Seattle Beauty has offered a wide range of services, from injectables and medical-grade facials to laser treatments, IV vitamin therapy, and weight-loss solutions — all designed to help you look and feel your absolute best. With 18+ years of health-care experience, Dr. Wood seamlessly blends artistry and science to deliver transformative results tailored to your unique needs.

At Seattle Beauty, self-care is elevated to an art form. It’s not just about treatments — it’s about creating a sanctuary where your wellness and beauty thrive. Visit us today and discover why so many clients have made Seattle Beauty their go-to destination for confidence and rejuvenation.

Seattle Beauty is at 4746 44th Ave SW; you can contact them and book appointments online.

We thank Seattle Beauty for sponsoring community-collaborative news on WSB; if you’re interested in advertising here too, please call 206-293-6302.