UPDATE: Summit Atlas closed for heating-system problem

8:41 AM: Thanks for the tip. Families of Summit Atlas, the charter middle/high school at 35th/Roxbury, have been notified that school is closed today because of a “facilities emergency” – described as “the HVAC system is not operational.” There was a four-unit SFD response at the campus for a while this past half-hour, but the last two units have just been dismissed. Parents have been told that offcampus electives are still happening today but “with optional attendance”; students that were on buses just arriving at school are being offered the chance to take the same bus home since school is closed. We’re following up to find out more.
9:09 AM: Families have received this update from the school, also forwarded to us:
A little after 8am a staff member discovered what looked like water vapor or smoke coming from the ceiling.
We immediately called 911 and evacuated the staff in the building.
The Fire Department arrived and confirmed that there was no smoke or fire.
The Fire Department determined issue was with the HVAC system and there was water vapor coming from the system.
The system must be shut down until it can be repaired, leaving the building with no heat.
We will update the community later today about school tomorrow, 12/6.
