Rain stops, crowd converges on Alice’s winter-solstice sunset watch, and hears what’s on the space-news horizon

(Photo by Jason A.G. Enevoldsen)

By the time the first sunset of winter 2024-2025 showed hints of color above the Lincoln Park forest, nearby Solstice Park held an estimated 140 people – possibly the largest crowd yet for educator/skywatching expert Alice Enevoldsen‘s quarterly gatherings.

(WSB photos from here don)

As always, Alice first explained the unique features that make Solstice Park the place for a gathering like this: the paths and markers placed to line up with the setting sun on the solstices and equinoxes each year. (Fun fact: Did you know “solstice” means “sun stop”?) Once she explained them, everyone was invited to walk to the end of the winter-solstice path to see how it lined up with what could be seen of the setting sun:

Once reconvened in a circle where the paths converge, attendees got to hear about, and participate in, the explanation of sun/Earth positions when the seasons change, and where in the sky the sun hits its seasonal high (winter solstice, 44 degrees).

A bonus feature of these always-free events – which Alice has led for 15+ years as a volunteer NASA Solar System Ambassador – is hearing about the next big thing in the space/skywatching world. Tonight, Alice explained the Parker Solar Probe, days away from its closest pass around the Sun yet, on Christmas Eve morning. It’s expected to get even closer in a pass next March – a few days after Alice’s spring-equinox sunset watch.