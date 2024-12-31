Memorial planned January 10-11 for Pauline E. Mitchell, 1930-2024

Family and friends will gather January 10-11 in memory of Paula Mitchell, and are sharing this remembrance now:

Pauline Eleanor Mitchell, born in West Seattle and a graduate of West Seattle High School, died peacefully at Providence Mount St. Vincent at age 94.

Paula is survived by her nine children (Lori, Sue, Duffy, Jeffry, Tom, Tim, Mark, Colleen, and Jenny); their partners; 24 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. Her husband of 53 years, John, preceded her in death. For more than 15 years she and John moved their growing brood across the country for Boeing assignments. About every two years Paula handled the packing up, moving, and resettlement of the kids in their new schools. Despite the challenges of frequent moves Paula created a loving and welcoming home.

The Mitchell house was “the house” where the neighborhood hung out. The picnic benches at our table always had room for one more. She lived by and taught us “the golden rule.” Paula adored and took an individual interest in each grandchild and great-grandchild. She had a soft spot for the little ones, and they brought her so much joy.

The family is grateful for the compassionate caregivers at the Mount. A Wake/Rosary will be held in the Mount St. Vincent Chapel Friday, January 10, 2025, 6:00-8:00 pm. Paula’s Memorial Mass will also be in the chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at noon; followed by a reception.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to Providence Mount St. Vincent Foundation.