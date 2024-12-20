HOLIDAY GIVING: West Seattle service clubs, businesses’ big gifts

We’ve been inviting you, often, to give this holiday season, if you can. And you’ve answered the call! As further inspiration as the holiday season nears its crescendo, here are four more West Seattle service clubs and businesses who’ve given big gifts recently (in addition to other people, businesses, and organizations we’ve featured previously):

(WSB photos)

WEST SEATTLE EAGLES: That’s the giving tree in the West Seattle Eagles‘ lounge this afternoon, just before a delegation from WestSide Baby arrived to pick up the stacks of presents given by warm-hearted members:

The trio from WS Baby were Will, daughter Emery, and (not pictured) volunteer Gayle. The Eagles gifts included six strollers and five big boxes of diapers – enough overflow that it didn’t all fit under the tree!

(Photo via Thunder Road Guitars on Instagram)

THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: TRG reports it’s “teamed up with our friends at Gretsch Guitars to donate 50 acoustic guitars to public schools here in West Seattle. We’re proud to give back to a community that has been so supportive of us. We also encourage you to consider donating or volunteering with schools in your area this holiday season.” A good idea any time! (Also note that Thunder Road is open extra days/hours until Christmas – Sunday too! – 6400 California SW)

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: The photo above is from a recent Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) meeting where three checks totaling almost $3,000 were presented to the West Seattle Food Bank. The club explains:

The funds were raised through multiple initiatives: Harvest Against Hunger Grant – This grant, made possible by a nomination from Gina Topp, recognizes WSFB’s vital role in addressing food insecurity in the community.

Hunger Strike Bowling Tournament – Proceeds from the Rotary’s annual tournament were directed to WSFB.

Rotary District 5030 Contribution – District 5030 also allocated a portion of Hunger Strike proceeds to benefit WSFB. During the meeting, Harvest Against Hunger Executive Director David Bobanick presented the checks to WSFB Executive Director Fran Yeatts.

ALL THE BEST PET CARE: The regional chain that opened a West Seattle store this year (4722 Fauntleroy Way SW; WSB sponsor) more than doubled the donations in its fall pet-food drive, teaming with customers and with brands Weruva and Nulo. Together they all gave more than 50,000 pounds – 25 tons! – of premium cat and dog food. Early next year, the donations will go to area organizations including Alley Cat Project, Ballard Food Bank, Bella’s Voice, Dog Gone Seattle, Homeward Pet, MEOW Cat Rescue, Motley Zoo, Pawsitive Alliance, Seattle Area Feline Rescue, Seattle Veterinary Outreach, Resilient Hearts Animal Sanctuary, Washington Health Outreach, and White Center Food Bank.