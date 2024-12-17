Half-price Christmas trees, Village Green bazaar, holiday meat market, Toastmasters party, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Holiday fusion? Photo sent by Lorrie)

Here’s today’s list – highlights of what’s happening today/tonight, mostly from our Event Calendar, where you can preview what’s happening days, weeks, even months ahead, and our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

FAUNTLEROY CHURCH FESTIVAL OF TREES: Again today, you can go see the decorated trees in the Fellowship Hall at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California SW), until noon, and “vote” for your favorite(s) with nonperishable food donations. If you miss it today, they’re open for viewing 9 am-noon Mondays-Thursdays through the end of the month, plus one hour before the church’s holiday concerts this weekend (see the Holiday Guide).

SHOP AT THUNDER ROAD GUITARS: Extended hours until Christmas – open 10 am to 6 pm today. (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor)

POSTCARDS 4 DEMOCRACY: Long-distance advocacy via handwritten postcards sent to voters in other states – the work continues post-election – drop in 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), all welcome.

VILLAGE GREEN BAZAAR: Still have holiday shopping to do? 11 am-4 pm, all welcome to shop today’s bazaar at Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton)!

HOLIDAY ROOM SELFIES: Drop-in DIY photo ops with a holiday backdrop at Curious Kidstuff (4740 California SW), noon – 5 pm.

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

HALF-PRICE TREES & MORE: If you intend to get a tree but haven’t done it yet, this might be your day – it’s the final day of the season at the Holy Rosary School Tree Lot, with a half-price sale:

Everything is 50% off. Small selection of trees, many wreaths, and garland remain. Portion of the proceeds benefit 2 local organizations, West Seattle Food Bank and Hickman House, with the remaining proceeds to the school. Located on the playground behind Holy Rosary School, open 4 pm-8 pm, or when we sell out.

Main entrance is off Dakota east of 42nd SW.

LADY JAYE MEAT MARKET: 4-8 pm, butcher-shop specials (wagyu beef!) and fresh-cooked/baked treats – details in our calendar listing. (4523 California SW)

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

NORTHSTAR CLOSEOUT POP-UP: Added days! 5-7 pm tonight at 7138 30th SW, longtime Pike Place Market merchant selling sheepskin items in closeout pop-up.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: 6:15 meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the free weekly track run.

TOASTMASTERS 832 HOLIDAY CELEBRATION: 6:30 pm in person:

Table Topics, Fellowship & Merrymaking! Come celebrate the season with West Seattle Toastmasters at our holiday gathering! Everyone is welcome to join the festivities. Bring a Table Topics question to share, and wear your favorite holiday sweater.

We’ll dive into friendly conversations and enjoy a lively round (or two) of Table Topics fun! Food and drinks will be self-pay. When: Tuesday, December 17, 6:30–8 p.m.

Where: Whisky West, 6451 California Ave. SW, Seattle

RSVP: wstoastmasters832@gmail.com

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 5: Five trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

WEST SEATTLE DHARMA: Monthly 7 pm meditation at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW).

