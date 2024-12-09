GRATITUDE: Kiwanis Club of West Seattle’s pancake-breakfast thank you, and last day for benefit bidding

(WSB photos, Saturday)

One of the events we covered and co-sponsored this weekend was the well-attended Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast on Saturday morning. This morning, the club’s president Denis Sapiro sends words of thanks, with a reminder that this is the final day for their online auction of donated local items:

The Kiwanis Club thanks all the attendees and donors for making the Community Breakfast a grand success. Scout Troop 284 & 8284 did a great job getting the Hall arranged, serving the meal, and cleaning up! Seattle University Circle K members cooked the meal.

Key Club members from West Seattle High and Chief Sealth International assisted with the raffle, Santa photos, and technical support. Gunnery Sergeant Samuel Hernandez and Sergeant Angalina Roseberry represented Toys for Tots standing with Santa in the photos, too.

Today, Monday the 9th, is the last full day to contribute to the Kiwanis online Silent Auction at: app.charityauctionstoday.com/auctions/kiwanis-club-of-west-seattle-2024-auction-43120

Donations to the Kiwanis 21st Century Scholarship Fund can be tax deductible, https://kiwaniswestseattle.org