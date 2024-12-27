FOLLOWUP: The Christmas People say thanks for all those cookies!

Earlier this season, we shared The Christmas People‘s request for homemade cookies to distribute at Christmastime – and many bakers stepped up again this year! We received this report with words of gratitude to share with you:

Through the tremendous generosity of West Seattle residents, The Christmas People collected more than 8,000 home-baked cookies during Christmas week. The cookies were put up in assortments of 120 per box and distributed to 15 shelters, centers, tiny-house settlements, and tent encampments. We also provided 1900+ meals and 1000 lbs. of bulk provisions. Thank you to Ross at (cookie dropoff spot) West Seattle Coworking and all volunteers who helped us, help others. Fred Hutchinson, co-founder and president

P.S. If anybody who baked cookies has a photo to share (of your cookies, your baking day/s, anything relevant), please send – westseattleblog@gmail.com – we’d love to add to the story and have it for our archives!