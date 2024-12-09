FOLLOWUP: Burned boat still sunken, as investigation continues

(Sunday photo by Andrew Vernon)

The U.S. Coast Guard is now handling the investigation of Sunday afternoon’s boat fire in Elliott Bay, so we asked them today if the cause has yet been determined. Short answer: No. Longer answer, from USCG public-affairs officer Lt. Chris Butters, no, and what’s left of the boat is still submerged: “The cause of the fire is still undetermined. Divers attempted to refloat the vessel with airbags, however, their efforts were unsuccessful due to the condition of the vessel. They will return tomorrow with a crane barge. It is located just offshore in Elliott Bay near the 32nd Ave Boat Ramp.” That’s on the Magnolia side. No one was hurt; authorities say only one person was on board, the person seen jumping into the water to escape the flames, before a nearby private vessel picked him up. The fire drew attention for miles around because the black smoke billowing from the boat was visible even inland.