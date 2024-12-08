West Seattle, Washington

08 Sunday

46℉

UPDATE: Boat fire in Elliott Bay sends dark smoke into sky, visible for miles

December 8, 2024 12:02 pm
|      13 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news

(First texted photo – thanks)

12:02 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. SFD and the Coast Guard are responding to a boat fire visible from Alki. They’re also mobilizing on shore in case there are patients to be brought to shore – right now the mobilization point is Seacrest. There’s word that one person is in the water “being picked up by a bypassing boat.” Updates to come.

12:08 PM: The closer view above this line is from Curry Gibson, who confirms that the boat (the one on the left) picked up a person in the water. And according to SFD radio, everyone is off the boat, which as the photos show is fully engulfed in flames.

12:14 PM: The view above this line is from Rick Cocker. SFD radio says the fire was reportedly preceded by some kind of “explosion” on the boat. (Added – video from another person onshore:)

12:19 PM: No fireboat on site yet, people who can see the boat are reporting, and emergency radio confirms that the nearest fireboat is still about 10 minutes away. SFD confirms one person was rescued by a “civilian vessel” and they say the person is OK but “refusing treatment” so the land response will demobilize.

12:37 PM: A fireboat (Chief Seattle) has finally arrived on scene (texted photo above).

12:50 PM: SFD told dispatch they’re still using Seacrest to shuttle some extra personnel out to the fireboat. Meantime, the texter – David – who sent the photo above says “fire’s out” and just sent this:

1:03 PM: Part of what they’re doing now, and the reason they’re sending out more personnel, is “dewatering” what’s left of the burned boat.

Share This

13 Replies to "UPDATE: Boat fire in Elliott Bay sends dark smoke into sky, visible for miles"

  • Grilled Cheese December 8, 2024 (12:15 pm)
    Reply

    Holy smokes! Hope everyone is ok. 

  • MLW December 8, 2024 (12:18 pm)
    Reply

    View from Belltown 1st Avenuec- Thank God everyone is safe !! – 

  • West seattle ER December 8, 2024 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

  • Anne December 8, 2024 (12:25 pm)
    Reply

    We drove by Alki around 10 this morning & noticed these two boats close  together & pretty far in(tide was high). Didn’t seem to be any problem with either one at that time. Hope everyone is ok. 

    • Derp December 8, 2024 (1:01 pm)
      Reply

      Most of the boats out right now that are sitting like that,  they are fishing for squid.

  • Retired Don December 8, 2024 (12:29 pm)
    Reply

  • Azimuth December 8, 2024 (12:36 pm)
    Reply

    We just happened to be driving around the point when this started. Quite a sight to see. I’m glad the person is ok and that’s the most important thing but to lose your boat and everything on it…

  • Carl Furfaro December 8, 2024 (12:38 pm)
    Reply

    I was on the ferry on the way back from Bremerton. Greatly relieved when there was an announcement that everyone had gotten off the boat safely.

  • Don Brubeck December 8, 2024 (12:55 pm)
    Reply

    The smaller boat in the view by Rick Crocker 12:14 tagline, looks like it is the SFD fast response rescue boat. 

  • Bob Piper December 8, 2024 (12:56 pm)
    Reply

    I wonder what the reasoning is behind not using a fire boat to put it out. Is it better for the fuel to burn off than to leak out into the water…?

    • WSB December 8, 2024 (1:03 pm)
      Reply

      There was no “reasoning for not using.” The fire boats were simply not any closer, according to radio exchanges. I’ll be asking SFD about that later.

  • Mike December 8, 2024 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    You know the incident is over when the fireboat finally gets there!

    • WSB December 8, 2024 (1:13 pm)
      Reply

      At least one fireboat had to go through the locks, per radio.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.