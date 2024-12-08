UPDATE: Boat fire in Elliott Bay sends dark smoke into sky, visible for miles

(First texted photo – thanks)

12:02 PM: Thanks for the tips and photos. SFD and the Coast Guard are responding to a boat fire visible from Alki. They’re also mobilizing on shore in case there are patients to be brought to shore – right now the mobilization point is Seacrest. There’s word that one person is in the water “being picked up by a bypassing boat.” Updates to come.

12:08 PM: The closer view above this line is from Curry Gibson, who confirms that the boat (the one on the left) picked up a person in the water. And according to SFD radio, everyone is off the boat, which as the photos show is fully engulfed in flames.

12:14 PM: The view above this line is from Rick Cocker. SFD radio says the fire was reportedly preceded by some kind of “explosion” on the boat. (Added – video from another person onshore:)

12:19 PM: No fireboat on site yet, people who can see the boat are reporting, and emergency radio confirms that the nearest fireboat is still about 10 minutes away. SFD confirms one person was rescued by a “civilian vessel” and they say the person is OK but “refusing treatment” so the land response will demobilize.

12:37 PM: A fireboat (Chief Seattle) has finally arrived on scene (texted photo above).

12:50 PM: SFD told dispatch they’re still using Seacrest to shuttle some extra personnel out to the fireboat. Meantime, the texter – David – who sent the photo above says “fire’s out” and just sent this:

1:03 PM: Part of what they’re doing now, and the reason they’re sending out more personnel, is “dewatering” what’s left of the burned boat.