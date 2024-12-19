Easy Street bazaar, Rat City Art Walk, ghost stories, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Wednesday photo by Jon Anderson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Shop fall plants and holiday greenery at the center, open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Annuals, perennials, sun, shade, natives, edibles, ground covers … wide variety! (Tomorrow’s the last day before temporary holiday closure.)

OFFICIAL OPENING DAY: Noon marks the start of the official opening day, after two “soft-open” days, for Gary’s Place (2820 Alki SW) – here’s our look inside from Tuesday.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm yoga class at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: First of four events tonight at this venue – every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Tolu.

BONUS FOOD AT HPCS AGAIN TONIGHT: Also 4-8 pm at HPCS again this week, “Mark Thai Food Box Pop Up – Mark Thai Food Box will be at the Corner Store giving out samples of his delicious curries and rice.”

WINE TASTING WITH CLARK: A regular Thursday feature at HPCS, 5-7:30 pm – details here.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: And after all that fun, run or walk the neighborhood with the Run Club, leaving from HPCS at 6:30 pm – info here.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s cozy tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Stop in for wine by the glass or bottle – including sparkling wine!

NORTH STAR POP-UP: Still selling sheepskin specialties at a West Seattle pop-up, 5-7 pm, (7138 30th SW)

WESTIES RUN CLUB: The 6 pm weekly run is now departing from Future Primitive on Alki (2536 Alki SW).

HOLIDAY BAZAAR AT EASY STREET RECORDS: Local vendors, 5-9 pm. (California/Alaska)

RAT CITY ART AND FOOD WALK: Monthly event at multiple White Center venues, 5 pm start – here’s the list and map for this month, featuring a Holiday Market theme.

GHOST STORIES AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Short Order Theater Company performs.

HOLIDAY MUSIC AT THE KENNEY: Rat City Brass performs “Herb Alpert holiday favorites,” 6:30 pm. Free, all welcome, RSVP requested. (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW)

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Canceled tonight and next Thursday.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

‘SNOWED IN (AGAIN)’: The holiday show continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW), 7:30 pm; ticket info is in our calendar listing – looks like a few remain for tonight.

DJ NIGHT: The weekend starts early at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), with DJ Chloe Harris starting at 8 pm.

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in our daily preview lists? Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!