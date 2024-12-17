COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks to New Year’s Eve! Here’s the plan for West Seattle’s only NYE parade

(WSB photo, 2022 paraders gathered at Highland Park Corner Store)

West Seattle’s only New Year’s Eve parade is back this year, two weeks from tonight, on the streets of Highland Park. This isn’t a parade you watch (well, you CAN), but rather a parade to join in – the Not-So-Silent-Night Parade, walking through neighborhoods to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025, early enough in the evening that you can bring the whole family, and be done in time to go to parties. Highland Park Improvement Club is presenting it and has sent the full plan, including a call for volunteers if you can help (whether or not you plan to join the parade):

Celebrate the arrival of the New Year with friends and neighbors with an all-ages, family-friendly march through Highland Park. An annual event since 2009 (with the exception of the COVID shutdown), the Not-So-Silent-Night Parade is a community celebration to ring in the new year. All ages welcome.

5:30- 6 pm: Assemble at the Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW)

The store will be open for mingling, snacks and libations.

6 pm: Parade begins

Bring your personal noise or music makers and festive lighting, and help ring in 2025 as we parade down to the Riverview Playfields for a ceremonial goodbye to the old and welcome to the new!

Interested in volunteering to help with this event?

We need:

Hospitality table hosts and cookie makers

Parade safety monitors

Luminaria set-up help

Love to dress it up? Help lead the walk!

Contact kay.kirkpatrick@hpic1919.org if interested!

Tips & Info

We parade via sidewalks primarily on quiet side streets

The route is approximately one mile, with some moderate hills. Folks are welcome to join in at any point.

This is an all-weather event! Light up your umbrella, wear your snow boots, come bundled up for whatever the season brings us.

Don’t feel up to walking? Onlookers are welcome to wave and cheer us on – or meet the marchers at the end of our route to join the ceremony and hospitality table by the Playfields.

Route ends at SW Webster and 11th Ave SW

Pets may want to stay home — it can get loud!