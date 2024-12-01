BIZNOTE: HomeStreet Bank hosts ‘Snowed In (Again)’ playwright for prize drawing

If you’ve been to ArtsWest to see the holiday musical “Snowed In (Again),” that’s playwright Corinne Park-Buffelen at left in our photo. Corinne visited HomeStreet Bank (4022 SW Alaska; WSB sponsor) to celebrate the conclusion of ArtsWest’s monthlong showcase at the bank; she and HomeStreet’s Andrew Tento drew two winners for pairs of tickets to see “Snowed In (Again).” Every month HomeStreet’s West Seattle branch showcases a different community business or organization, concluding with a prize drawing – you can enter just by visiting the branch, which is open Mondays-Thursdays 9 am-5 pm, Fridays 9 am-6 pm. The featured business for December is Meeples Games.