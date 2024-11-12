YOU CAN HELP: Alki Elementary PTA online auction starts now

This very moment brings the start of the Alki Elementary PTA‘s online auction, open to all. Here’s the announcement they asked us to share:

We are excited to have part of our silent auction online this year! Starting on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 9:00 am, everyone can bid on some exclusive items only available online for a few days. This portion of our auction will close Thursday, Nov. 14 at 8:00 pm. You do not need an ticket to our event to bid on the online portion!

This year we have amazing Billie Eilish concert tickets for the SOLD OUT show on 12/5 at Climate Pledge Arena and so many other wow items. Send the auction link to everyone you know so they can help support our school.

alki.schoolauction.net/alkipromnight