WINDSTORM AFTERMATH: West Seattle’s biggest fallen tree finally removed

(WSB photo)

Remember the giant tree that fell across Walnut Avenue in South Admiral during Tuesday’s windstorm? We believe it’s the biggest one that came down; the photo above is all we saw left of it this afternoon. Here’s what it looked like right after the storm:

A neighbor told us work to remove it was finally under way last night, and she believed the nearby residents who were without power for days had been restored too. The Seattle City Light map is finally without West Seattle outages and shows fewer than 800 customers still out systemwide.