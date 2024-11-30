WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen pickup truck; abandoned blue Hyundai

Two vehicle reports this morning:

STOLEN PICKUP TRUCK: The photo and report are from Brian:

Our truck was just stolen last night in the Diamond parking lot behind Puerto Vallarta! 1987 Ford F-250 single cab.

We’ll add the plate number when we get it.

ABANDONED BLUE HYUNDAI: The photo and report are from Maya:

My husband and I were out walking our dogs and came upon this car, still running in the alleyway on Juneau between 34th and 35th. Door locks had been broken and obviously stolen. California plates, blue Hyundai. Has been reported to SPD, but maybe someone will recognize it.

They saw it around 8:30, so it may have since been moved/towed – if so and it’s yours, check with police.