WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response in The Junction

Thanks to everyone who texted about a big police response on the west side of California SW north of Alaska. We just talked to SPD at the scene. They explained that a man was being disruptive – including banging on windows as if he was going to break them – and then fled when officers tried to catch up with them; once they did, a struggle ensued, so they called for backup, and that’s why the big response. The suspect eventually was taken into custody, SPD says, and will be booked for investigation of obstruction and trespassing (police say he had been kicked out of at least one business).