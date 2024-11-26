West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response in The Junction

November 26, 2024 8:03 pm
Thanks to everyone who texted about a big police response on the west side of California SW north of Alaska. We just talked to SPD at the scene. They explained that a man was being disruptive – including banging on windows as if he was going to break them – and then fled when officers tried to catch up with them; once they did, a struggle ensued, so they called for backup, and that’s why the big response. The suspect eventually was taken into custody, SPD says, and will be booked for investigation of obstruction and trespassing (police say he had been kicked out of at least one business).

1 Reply to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: About the big police response in The Junction"

  • J November 26, 2024 (8:42 pm)
    Do they have a description of him? Sounds like the guy from Sunday night that was going up and down the block throwing restaurant sidewalk signs, trying to unlock parked cars and closed businesses’ doors.  

