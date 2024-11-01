VIDEO: Southern Resident orca superpod in West Seattle waters

Thanks to Jamie Kinney for the video from today’s Southern Resident Killer Whales “superpod” visit! He explains, “Here is an initial video of J, K, and L pods passing by Alki Point. There were easily 40 or more orcas in total across the three groups. I recorded this from Constellation Park, where ~30+ people were enjoying the experience. As I was heading home, I saw more than 150 people watching the whales from the western end of Alki Beach.” Jamie promises more visuals later tonight; we’ll add when we get them.