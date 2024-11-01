West Seattle, Washington

01 Friday

48℉

VIDEO: Southern Resident orca superpod in West Seattle waters

November 1, 2024 7:20 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales | Wildlife

Thanks to Jamie Kinney for the video from today’s Southern Resident Killer Whales “superpod” visit! He explains, “Here is an initial video of J, K, and L pods passing by Alki Point. There were easily 40 or more orcas in total across the three groups. I recorded this from Constellation Park, where ~30+ people were enjoying the experience. As I was heading home, I saw more than 150 people watching the whales from the western end of Alki Beach.” Jamie promises more visuals later tonight; we’ll add when we get them.

Share This

No Replies to "VIDEO: Southern Resident orca superpod in West Seattle waters"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.