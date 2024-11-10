SURVEY: Seeking your feedback on public safety

If you haven’t yet responded to the annual Seattle Public Safety Survey, you have until the end of the month. This is the 10th annual survey, which is administered by Seattle University, with results provided (anonymously) to Seattle Police “to help them better understand your neighborhood’s safety and security concerns … (then) community-police dialogues will be held in May-August 2025 to provide opportunity for police-community engagement about the results.” These are part of SPD’s Micro-Community Policing Plan program, but you can participate whether your neighborhood has an MCPP or not – just answer the survey by November 30. It’s available in Amharic, Arabic, Chinese, English, Korean, Oromo, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, Tigrinya, and Vietnamese, all via this link.

P.S. Here are the results of last year’s survey.