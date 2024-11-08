SPORTS: West Seattle Rhodies FC introduces head coach

(Photo courtesy Phil Tavel)

Our area’s new women’s soccer team, West Seattle Rhodies FC, introduced their head coach during last night’s launch celebration at Ounces in North Delridge. Lyndsey Patterson is a 10-year veteran of professional soccer, including the Seattle Sounders Women of the W-League. She played college soccer at the University of Tennessee before turning pro. Her West Seattle team hasn’t been built out yet – they’ll have open tryouts for players whose first matches will be next year. The plan for the Rhodies was first announced almost three weeks ago, brought to you by an ownership team including the women behind West Seattle Junction FC, which played its debut season earlier this year. The Rhodies will play in the USL W League. Their name is the nickname for the rhododendron flower, a symbol of resilience and strength.