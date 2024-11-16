SPORTS: West Seattle High School to play for district championship tonight

Thanks to West Seattle High School head volleyball coach Scott Behrbaum for the update! His team won its district semifinal match this morning and will play for the district championship tonight. “West Seattle defeated Bellevue in 3 sets in the District 2 volleyball tournament. We face Liberty HS at 5:15. Liberty defeated Seattle Prep this morning as well, 3-0.” They’re playing at Lakeside School if you want to head there to cheer them on; here’s the bracket, and here’s ticket info. (The team is already guaranteed a berth in the state tournament, as noted here Thursday night.)