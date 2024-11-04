SPORTS: Post-season soccer shutout victory for Chief Sealth IHS girls

(#23 Olivia LaForest boots a shot on goal)

Story and photos by Tracy Burrows

Special to West Seattle Blog

Tonight, the Chief Sealth International High School girls’ soccer team took on the Sultan Turks in Division 2A postseason play.

It was a cold, crisp night at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex. For the first half,

the Sealth girls dominated the time of possession and fired off several promising shots on goal. The Sultan goalie stood strong until, with under 5 minutes to play in the half, freshman Olivia LaForest rocketed a shot off the goalie and then punched in the rebound. The Sealth Seahawks led 1-0 at half-time. The home team pulled away in the second half as Sultan could not keep pace with the athleticism and superior footwork of the Seahawks.

(Head coach Mike Rillo with three-goal Riley Yip)

Senior Riley Yip repeatedly broke through the Sultan defense on the way to scoring 3 unanswered goals. Final score: Sealth 4-0 over Sultan. Sealth’s next game is at 7 pm on Wednesday night at NCSWAC against Lindbergh. The winner of Wednesday night’s game is guaranteed a slot in the State tournament.