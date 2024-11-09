SPORTS: One more group of West Seattle cross country runners competing today at state

The state cross country championships are happening today in Pasco. We’ve already reported on runners from our area’s two biggest high schools who qualified – and there’s one more group of West Seattle runners participating, proud parent Beth Martin points out:

O’Dea High School cross country is also at state, qualifying as a team for the first time in 25 years. Five of the seven running today live in West Seattle: Ryan Berta, Maddox Fox, Maks Karman, Isaac Lewis, and Will Martin.

Good luck to all!