SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS cross country runners head to state, including district-champion girls’ team and three boys

Cross country continues to be a success story in fall sports for both of our area’s largest high schools. Today we have updates from Chief Sealth International High School:

Congratulations to Chief Sealth International High School’s girls’ cross country team for winning the 2A Sea-King District Championship this week at Lower Woodland! Runners Federica Dilley, Doe Doe, Elena Latterell, and Casey Greger also earned all-district honors in the race. The win advances the team to the WIAA State Cross Country Championships in Pasco on November 9th! It will mark the first return to State for the Chief Sealth girls XC team since their 1975 state championship-winning run.

(Pictured: Chief Sealth’s girls state XC qualifiers Federica Dilley, Doe Doe, Elena Latterell, Casey Greger, Paige Dempsey, Satomi Giedeman and Abby Peloza with Coaches Miguel Bautista and Charlie McDonald)

Additional congratulations to the Chief Sealth boys XC team, who finished fourth in the race (one spot out of team-qualifying) and had three runners advance to State as individuals: Remy Wittman (all-district), Cole Peloza, and Forest Andrews-Wehling. They will be the first boys XC runners from Chief Sealth to compete at State since 1987.