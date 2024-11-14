West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Rescue response for 26th/Roxbury crash

November 14, 2024 9:45 pm
9:45 PM: Police and fire are headed to 26th/Roxbury for what was initially reported as a four-vehicle crash, with one person possibly trapped, so it’s a “rescue extrication” dispatch. Fire dispatch says “one car is upside down on top of another.” Updates to come.

9:53 PM: The response is being downsized. Police told dispatch that this is on the county side of Roxbury. Nonetheless, it’s blocked in both directions right now. One driver is reported to have left the scene.

9:59 PM: A sheriff’s deputy popped onto the SPD frequency with an FYI that they had just had a robbery at Roxbury Safeway near the crash scene.

