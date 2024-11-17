Remembering Janice Laxton, 1932-2024

Family and friends are remembering Janice Laxton and sharing this remembrance with her community:

Janice Laxton

(March 14, 1932 – October 17, 2024)

Janice Laxton, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, leaves this world behind, with a legacy that will endure through many more generations. We will miss her for so long, and many of us will be grateful for the noble sacrifices she made and lessons she taught.

Janice Laxton is the kind of mother that gave up her meals when times were tough, for her husband and children. She bore the testimony of these sacrifices in her stance and walk.

Born to Oscar and Helen Weber in Portland, Oregon, 1932, raised during the Great Depression, she grew up with a sense of responsibility to the family not often heard of today. Throughout her life, she displayed this deep-felt belief in keeping the family strong, no matter what.

If the world could only understand the real and ultimate point of this kind of sacrifice, is to ensure a better tomorrow, which is reflected in the idea of overcoming spiritual forces of darkness and being a light unto the world. The very thing that my grandma was fighting against is the very thing that is being embraced in wholesale by the world today.

I pray that the world comes to understand that, if one doesn’t live for good and instead, lives for selfish desires, sacrifices like this are made in vain, and that we do this to our own peril.

Self-sacrifice is what I remember the most about my grandmother. That, and of course, her warmth and discipline. Thank you God for my grandma, and I pray that her sacrifices are remembered and continually made to be untrampled, untarnished, and grown in value over time. Amen.