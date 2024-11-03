Remembering Donna Lee McCallister, 1946-2024

Family and friends have said goodbye to Donna McCallister and are sharing this remembrance:

Donna Lee McCallister peacefully passed away, surrounded by family and love, on October 23, 2024.

Born on August 17, 1946, in Seattle, Donna married her soulmate, Gary McCallister, on April 20, 1967, and together they built a life filled with warmth and laughter in West Seattle. Donna’s greatest joy was her family, and she cherished every moment spent with them. A gifted seamstress, she lovingly crafted clothes, quilts, and countless keepsakes, each stitch a testament to her care and artistry. Her love for sewing was matched only by her devotion to her family and loyal pets, all of whom she adored deeply.

Known affectionately as Mom, Mama Lee, and Nana, Donna’s presence was a constant source of comfort and joy, and her legacy lives on in the hearts of those she loved. Donna is survived by her beloved husband, Gary; her daughters, Heather (Edward) and Nina (Vince); and her cherished grandchildren, Bella, Lola, E.J., Avery, Olive, and Vinny. Her name and love are a legacy that will be carried forward by all who knew her. Donna will be dearly missed, her memory treasured by family, friends, and all whose lives she touched. A service celebrating her life was held on Friday at Forest Lawn Funeral Home.