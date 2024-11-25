READER REPORT: Close call in Fauntleroy

If you got stuck in a pre-dusk jam near the Fauntleroy ferry dock, this crash at Fauntleroy/Wildwood might have played a role. Sent by Mike:

Apparently the car was heading west on Wildwood when the brakes failed. The driver was trying to slow it down by trying to put it in Park. It wouldn’t go so he made a sharp left turn onto Fauntleroy heading south in order to avoid a potential collision with cars or pedestrians at the ferry dock if he were to follow Fauntleroy heading north. No injuries. Driver just shaken up.

The scene has since cleared.