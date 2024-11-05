OPENING: With cold nights ahead, West Seattle’s only emergency shelter is about to open

(WSB file photo)

With overnight temperatures expected in the 30s this week, the Westside Neighbors’ Shelter in The Triangle is getting ready to open. Here’s the update from shelter manager Keith Hughes:

I will be opening the Overnight Cold Weather Shelter for Wednesday and Thursday nights this week. Hours are 5:00 PM till 11:00 AM the next day. We will serve a hot dinner at 6:30 pm each day and a hot breakfast at 8:30 AM each day as well as provide cots and blankets inside. We serve adult men and women without exception.

Westside Neighbors Shelter is a 501c3 private nonprofit at 3618 SW Alaska, co-housed with American Legion Post 160 and the West Seattle Veteran Center. We’re checking to see if they have any current donation needs as they get ready to ramp up operations.