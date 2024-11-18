ONE MORE CHANCE: City Council offers you an extra opportunity for budget comment

Still have something to say to City Councilmembers before their final budget votes later this week? They’ve added one more round of public comment, to tomorrow morning’s meeting – you can speak in person or online at the 9:30 am Tuesday meeting of the full council as the Select Budget Committee. Budget chair Councilmember Dan Strauss has added the extra comment period mostly because of tax-related proposals made since last Tuesday night’s mega-hearing, but comment won’t be limited to those items. You can speak in person by signing up on the sheets available in council chambers just before the meeting, or online as explained here. The meeting will stream live on Seattle Channel (funding for which is up for discussion too); the first draft of the agenda is here.

