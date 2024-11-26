New play area ahead for Southwest Teen Life Center. What do you want to see?

Seattle Parks says the Southwest Teen Life Center play area – on the south side of the building that also houses Southwest Pool – is getting an overhaul. Parks just announced a December 10th event for community feedback, 4-6 pm at the site (2801 SW Thistle). The design team will be there. The play area dates back to when the facility was a full-service commuity center; Parks’ announcement says, “All ages are encouraged to participate as we consider adding elements for teens at the site. This project will replace the existing play equipment and make necessary accessibility improvements. The equipment will include play structures and seating for children of all abilities.” Construction isn’t expected to start until 2026, but they’re looking for design opinions now. Funding – estimated at $720,000 – is coming from the King County Parks Levy.