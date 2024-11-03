LAST CALL: One more week to enter West Seattle Garden Tour art competition for 2025

(Pam Lustig’s ‘Garden Pose,’ winner of 2024 WSGT competition)

Here on the first day of Pacific Standard Time, summer feels like a long way away. But local artists are invited to have summer in their hearts and come up with creations to submit for the West Seattle Garden Tour‘s annual art competition – one week until the deadline, Sunday, November 10:

We welcome your submissions for our 2025 event and look forward to seeing your art!

Each year West Seattle Garden Tour, a 501(c)(3) organization, seeks out other nonprofits whose goals fit our mission—to promote horticulture, education, and artistic endeavors within West Seattle and neighboring communities. Your submissions and the winning art, along with the generous support of our sponsors, allow the West Seattle Garden Tour to fund projects in our community that align with our mission. Our 2024 tour raised and distributed $57,700 for 11 local nonprofits.

Submissions should be reflective of the following narrative with a focus on use of color, composition, texture and contrast to excite interest in the tour.

Gardens are personal statements that reflect the passions and creativity of their gardeners. They may be places of refuge and retreat or active environments that invite engagement. The gardens featured in our tour exhibit those qualities as well as an artful mix of design, rich color palettes, texture, contrast, creative and inspiring use of plants, art, and hardscaping.